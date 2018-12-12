Menu
An aerial shot of Dublin.
Crime

Irish star linked to alleged rape

by James Cox, The Sun
12th Dec 2018 6:50 AM

Police have launched an investigation after a woman claimed she was raped by a "major Irish sports star."

The victim, in her 20s, was reportedly attacked in the city centre between midnight and 2am Monday morning.

According to reports it follows a night out with a group of friends.

The accused sportsman was also out with pals, according to police.

The Daily Mail reports the victim says she was "hit by the sports star during the attack."

It also claims she was left with bruising.

Cops are investigating the incident after the alleged victim reported it in a South Dublin police station last night.

"The young woman presented to her local station on Monday morning to report a rape," senior security sources told the paper.

"She had been socialising in the city centre on Sunday evening. She returned to a city centre hotel where she alleges the rape by a well-known sports star took place."

She was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment unit at the Rotunda Hospital.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

A spokesman said: "Police at Pearse Street, Dublin 2 are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female which occurred in Dublin 2 in the early hours of this morning, Monday December 10 2018."

This story first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

