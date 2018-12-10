Hilary Duff hints at ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot

We might be seeing our favourite awkward teens, Lizzie, Gordo and Miranda, back on our screens in the near future.

Hilary Duff has confirmed that a Lizzie McGuire reboot is on the cards and kids of the early '00s couldn't be more thrilled.

Anything to relive those awkward high school moments, right?

The 31-year-old actor revealed the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight - but tried not to get fans too excited as nothing was set in stone just yet.

"There's been some conversations," Duff said. "It's definitely not a go. I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it."

Please don't tease us, Hilary.

Besties.

The reboot would follow the life of a grown-up Lizzie, 15 or so years after her wild graduation trip to Rome, where she fell head over heels for famous music star, Paolo, impersonated his duet partner, Isabella (who looked identical to Lizzie - what are the chances), performed in front of thousands of people, exposed Paolo's twisted lies and became a viral sensation. You know - when in Rome …

This is what dreams are made of.

Sing to me, Paolo.

Duff shared her thoughts about grown-up Lizzie and where she'd be in life.

"I'm racking my brain," she said. "I don't think she's a mum yet, but she might be getting there soon."

She also expressed her love for the awkward teen and her importance for children today.

"I mean I love her so much. I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life.

It’s time to bring back the butterfly clips and pink, fluffy hair ties.

"If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing."

It's true. It really highlighted the glorious and absolutely mortifying moments of adolescence.

And if this reboot doesn't happen, there are going to be a lot of angry fans.

Yes. We're with you Hannah!

Duff has always felt a close connection to the loveable teen. In 2017, she told MTV News her character Kelsey in the Younger series had a few similarities.

"She's finding her way, but she's doing it, and I think that's what Lizzie McGuire would be doing right now."

But clearly she wouldn't be as successful as Kelsey.

"I think Lizzie McGuire would be an intern, still, like, dropping papers all over the floor."

Intern or not, Lizzie and Gordo finally better be together.

Don’t friend zone him, Lizzie.

This is what dreams are made of. Hey, hey, hey, hey.