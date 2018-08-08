$35 million lotto winner found

A Lithgow man and a northeast Victorian family are Australia’s newest multi-millionaires winning $35m each in last night’s Oz Lotto jackpot.

A VICTORIAN family has claimed their share of last night's massive $70 million Oz Lotto jackpot - splitting the cash with a 50-year-old man from Lithgow in NSW.

Together, they are Australia's newest multi-millionaires.

From upgrading the washing machine to buying a new rain water tank, the family from northeast Victoria is happily planning how they will use their $35 million Oz Lotto division one windfall after discovering the life-changing win this morning.

While their entry was purchased online at thelott.com - officials from the Lott were unable to contact the winning ticketholder last night as their contact details were incomplete.

However this morning, the winning woman, surrounded by her family, made contact with the Lott after hearing lottery officials were trying to contact a Victorian online division one winner.

"Oh my god," the woman yelled after her family's win was confirmed.

"There's six of us in the syndicate and everyone will be excited to know it's all official. It actually ends up benefiting six families.

"We've had a group chat going all morning about how we are each going to spend our share of the win.

"I know one family member is going to buy a new washing machine and another is going to get a water tank.

"We are planning a holiday to Europe to visit family and there is talk of celebrating a milestone birthday next year on a cruise.

"We had already been planning it but our plans have certainly been upgraded now.

"We're going to do heaps of stuff."

The winner from Lithgow, who prefers to remain anonymous said he will spend his $35 million by helping the kids out.

"Oh fair dinkum? You're kidding? That is the best news I've had in a long time. Hallelujah."

"It goes without saying I'll be helping the kids out and I'm sure my retirement plans will be fast-tracked."

The wins kickstarted the record-breaking week of Australian lottery jackpots with now $80 million up for grabs.

"There is still a chance for Australians to become overnight multi-millionaires this week, with this Thursday's Powerball also offering a massive $80 million division one prize," Mr Hart said.

Last year, 18 Oz Lotto division one winning entries across the Lott's jurisdictions won more than $237 million.

The winning Oz Lotto numbers from last night's draw were: 31, 26, 15, 21, 14, 24 and 40. The supplementary numbers were 33 and 3.

Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.