Markus Babbel was absolutely furious.
Soccer

A-League coach drops F-bomb in furious rant

by Matt Encarnacion, AAP
23rd Nov 2019 1:36 PM

A FUMING Markus Babbel has lashed out at the contentious penalty decision that denied Western Sydney a share of the points against Melbourne City on Friday night.

City star Jamie Maclaren made the Wanderers his latest victim after continuing his remarkable goalscoring run with a brace in their 3-2 victory in Parramatta.

The Socceroos striker now has eight goals in four games since his return to the league, and 19 in his past 12 matches for club or country.

However, it was Maclaren's first that Wanderers coach Babbel took issue with after midfielder Pirmin Schwegler was ruled to have pushed Denis Genreau in the box in the second half.

With Western Sydney leading 1-0 at the time, Maclaren coolly slotted the penalty, prompting a pulsating final half-hour that eventually resulted in City's win.

"I couldn't see one chance in the first half. I couldn't see a chance until there. It changed everything," Babbel said.

"But I promised the big talk (with) the referee, I'm not saying anything about the referees. But we are not blind here, no? Write it down."

Asked if he thought it was a penalty, Babbel said: "Is this a serious question? Serious question? F---'s sake. No comment."

There was plenty of tension during the match.
Pressed further on whether he thought Genreau dived, Babbel said: "You have two eyes. Do you understand the game a bit? F---ing have a look.

"If you can see something, then respect your own (call), than the referees' quality."

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts declined to comment on the decision.

"The previous game we conceded two penalties, not similar. I can't say anything. There's a VAR, so I'll let the referee take his decision," Mombaerts said.

After starting the season with three straight wins, the Wanderers have now lost two in a row and could drop out of the top four for the first time this season.

However, Babbel was buoyed by the performances of a number of individuals, including returning winger Bruce Kamau after injury.

"Absolutely fantastic job. Great, hard-working, creating goal chances and really good performance today. Very happy with him," Babbel said.

