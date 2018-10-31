Menu
A Head Hunters bikie was granted bail after allegedly punching a Hungry Jack’s worker who “forgot to give him fries”.
Crime

Worker allegedly bashed over ‘forgotten fries’

31st Oct 2018 5:28 AM

A NEW Zealand bikie has been granted bail after allegedly punching a female Hungry Jack's employee who "forgot to give him fries" at the drive-thru.

Jackson Teamo, a member of the Head Hunters bikie gang, went back to complain after realising the worker at Hungry Jack's in Labrador on the Gold Coast forgot to give him fries with his meal just after 6pm on Sunday, October 28, Nine News reports.

He demanded "free cheeseburgers" as compensation. But when the 19-year-old woman refused and said he'd have to pay for them, Teamo jumped behind the counter and chased her around the shop floor.

 

The Hungry Jack’s in Labrador on the Gold Coast where the alleged attack took place.
He then confronted her in a corner and allegedly punched her multiple times.

Teamo later apologised for the incident, saying he regretted his actions.

"It was immature. If I could take back what I did I would," he told Nine News. "(The dispute) wasn't over the food, it was over me."

 

A man who bashed a fast food worker for ‘forgetting his fries’ has apologised. Source: Channel 9
The bikie was granted bail on the condition that he does not visit the fast food store where the alleged assault took place.

He is also required to pay weekly visits to his local police station, and will appear in court again next month.

The Head Hunters is a motorcycle gang based in New Zealand.

According to The New Zealand Herald, the group went from a street gang to "a controlled and focused organisation firmly embedded in our society" that has been associated with drugs and violence.

