A great voice passes on a positive approach

The Voice Australia's 2012 runner-up Darren Percival was at SCU to work with music students including Lachlan Dwyer (drummer/guitarist) and Sophie Jonestad-Backland (vocalist) as part of a regular APRA-AMCOS songwriters' workshop .

A GENEROSITY of spirit and a gifted approach along with an accomplished understanding of music and lyrics, makes Darren Percival a popular lecturer.

This outstanding musician who has a gold album to his name, has moved way beyond his early success which included being runner-up of The Voice four years ago.

On Thursday Mr Percival was the latest in a long time of hugely talented musicians to participate in the Songwriters' Workshop Series at Southern Cross University's music program and pass on their wisdom to the next generation of performers.

Now in it's 10th year, presented by APRA AMCOS and the School of Arts and Social Sciences, around 60 students attended Mr Percival's workshop at the SCU Lismore campus.

Third year Bachelor of Contemporary Music student, Lachlan Dwyer said he was blown away by Mr Percival's approach.

He said participating in a vocal session with fellow student Sophie Backlund and Mr Percival was an amazing experience.

"We had a really special jam, doing a three part harmony," he said.

"It was pretty cool workshop, the room was packed."

Mr Dwyer who grew up playing drums and then took up guitar in high school, said he appreciated the holistic approach Mr Percival took with the session.

He said the guest presenter was inspiring yet approachable and generous in sharing his experiences of overcoming a lack of appreciation of his abilities when performing.

"We did not talk much about details ,but more about confidence, about being in the moment and loving what you do," he said

"He said to us, 'I'm not so much a teacher as a reminderer', which was great."