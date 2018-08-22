A fresh new look at tech

SERVICE PROVIDER: The family at the heart of Ballina's new IT service provider, Tech Lab, Nick and Nellie McCarthy with children Jack, Oscar and Abigail.

THIS new IT service provider has family at the heart.

Offering everything from mobile phone screen replacement and smart phone repairs, to computer or laptop repairs, to selling phone cases, protectors and cables, and even resolving your internet issues, Tech Lab on Tamar Street can help you fix your problems.

IF YOU are looking for some technological help with your computer, laptop, smart phone or tablet, look no further than Ballina's new business, Tech Lab.

After throwing open the doors on his new Tamar Street office last Monday, Tech Lab's Nick McCarthy said that he is 'pretty keen' to start helping Ballina Shire residents to fix their technological problems.

With more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry, including running a successful IT business back in his former hometown Orange, Nick knows what he's talking about.

"I've always been interested in technology,” Nick said.

"Through school I was keen to play with and learn about technology. After leaving school I started a traineeship and from that point I've always worked in IT.”

Nick said that 'learning about new technology and solving customer issues are the real appeal to me'.

He said that he understands that technology can be confusing and difficult to handle.

"That's why we focus heavily on streamlining customers IT experiences,” he said.

Nick's former business in Orange was time-demanding, and with a wife and three young children, Nick found that he wanted something more.

"I wanted to take a step back and take a breath,” he said.

"I want to live rather than just work.”

In need of a seachange, Nick and his wife Nellie set their eyes on beaches and eastern sunrises.

And what made them decide to pick Ballina as their new home?

"Google Street View,” Nick laughed.

"I had a look at [River Street], and found myself thinking 'Yeah, I can see myself living there'.”

He and his wife Nellie spent two weekends holidaying in the area before deciding to make the move.

And since arriving in the town, they haven't looked back once.

"We really just moved here for the beaches and weather,” Nick said.

"But this is a really great town and community. It's nice to live here.”

The IT service provider offers a wide range of services, including mobile phone screen replacement and smart phone repairs, computer or laptop repairs, on site work - we will come to you, resolve issues with the internet, sell phone cases, protectors and cables.

They can also order in more specialised supplies, such as ink toners for your printer.

”We offer service and support for anything tech related,” Nick said.

Tech Lab is located on 1A/85 Tamar Street, next to the post office, and the location offers convenient parking, especially for unloading equipment.

The office is open Monday to Thursday from 8am to 4.30pm, and Friday 8am to 4pm.

Phone Tech Lab on 6681 5244 or you can visit their website at techlab.services.