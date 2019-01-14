Meet this year’s bonkers MAFS stars

Elizabeth is a bride on this year's series of Married At First Sight.

JUST when you thought it was impossible to top last year's truly bonkers Married At First Sight, meet your class of 2019.

Channel 9 have now unveiled their latest round of unlucky in love singles and one thing is clear - their casting director deserves a serious raise.

From a 29-year-old virgin to a woman who can't stop dating married men, here's this year's Married At First Sight stars.

MEET THE GROOMS

MATTHEW, 29

Matthew

A virgin at 29, Matthew has struggled with self-confidence since he was bullied as a teenager. He works as a videographer in Queensland.

NIC, 28

Nic

This NSW builder battled testicular cancer at age 24 and says he is drawn to strong females after being raised by his mum and grandmother.

SAM, 26

Sam

From NSW, this tradie thinks that being really, really ridiculously good looking is a curse when it comes to love - will he find a woman confident enough to keep up with him?

DINO, 34

Dino

This Perth-based meditation coach is looking for love after a broken engagement. He credits meditation with helping him get over his heartbreak.

MICK, 31

Mick

This Queensland farmer doesn't have too many stipulations when it comes to his ideal woman - he just wants her to look like Jennifer Hawkins.

MIKE, 43

Mike

This Queensland electrician is looking for a woman who can appreciate his sensitive side.

CAMERON, 34

Cameron

A former professional cricketer, This NSW based sports star had always put his career first but is now looking to settle down.

MICHAEL, 27

Michael

A primary school teacher in Victoria, this self-confessed "mamma's boy" is looking for a woman who can impress his big Italian family, as well as share his interest in fitness.

BRONSON, 34

Bronson

This stripper turned circus performer is now an entrepreneur who likes to enjoy the finer things in life. He sadly lost his mother and two brothers in tragic separate incidents.

MARK, 41

Mark

This commitment shy ex-army man from Victoria has never told a woman he loves her, but says its just because he hasn't found the right lady.

MEET THE BRIDES

LAUREN, 31

Lauren

This makeup artist from NSW has struggled to find long lasting love and is looking for a prince charming who will treat her like a lady.

JESSIKA, 26

Jessika

An administration officer and part time model from WA, Jessika is also a "part-time party animal" who is looking for a man who won't mind her outgoing personality.

NING, 32

Ning

A single mother of three and hairdresser from QLD, Ning is looking for the love of her life after previously choosing comfort over love.

ELIZABETH, 27

Elizabeth

This store manager from NSW believes both men and women become easily infatuated by her, resulting in many people finding her intimidating.

Elisabeth has never had a long-term relationship, instead often finding herself dating someone who is already married.

MARTHA, 30

Martha

Very picky, this Sydney makeup artist needs a man who will match her fashion game and follow her strict skincare regimen.

MELISSA, 38

Melissa

This Sydney talent agent hasn't had sex in eight years after vowing not to become intimate again until she found the one.

She is desperate to find a man she can marry and have kids with but is deeply insecure about her looks.

CYRELL, 29

Cyrell

A health fund consultant, this youngest of seven children is looking for a man who can keep up with her intense Filipino family and won't cheat on her.

HEIDI, 38

Heidi

A radio announcer from the Sunshine Coast, Heidi is looking for her perfect man and is prepared to do whatever it takes.

JULES, 36

Jules

Starting a family is absolutely a priority for this hair and beauty business manager from Sydney. She previously broke up with the love of her life because he didn't want children.

INES, 28

Ines

This legal assistant from Brisbane is looking for someone who she can have the perfect family and is looking for instant sexual chemistry with her groom.

Married At First Sight kicks off on Monday January 28 on Channel 9.