Menu
Login
Google Maps
Crime

Man dead after falling eight stories

29th Nov 2015 7:03 PM

POLICE are investigating after a man fell to his death from an eight-storey Sydney unit block.

The man fell from the building in Cammeray, on Sydney's North Shore, late Saturday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene at Carter St to find the man had died.

Police said the deceased was a visitor to the unit block and called on witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A crime scene was established and forensic officers and detectives were examining the building yesterday.

- APN NEWSDESK

Related Items

Show More
fall fatality police investigation

Top Stories

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News AS BEES drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant.

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Skatefest going ahead

    Skatefest going ahead

    News Fair Go Skatefest to run again this year

    Local Partners