2020 is looking up — this 99-pack of beer is coming to Australia.
Food & Entertainment

99-pack of beer coming to Australia

by Alex Turner-Cohen
19th Jun 2020 12:27 PM

An American company is bringing its 99-pack of beer cans to Australia for a generous $250 - which means each can comes in at just $2.50.

Beer company Pabst Blue Ribbon has unveiled a limited edition "99 Cans" pack, and it will be coming to Australia on June 22.

The mega pack weighs a whopping 37kg.

It's enough beer to fill a small keg.

The 99-pack of beer has been popular in the US around Christmas and Thanksgiving time.

The product also appears to be a hit in Canada.

It seems a happy accident that many Australian states, such as Queensland and Western Australia, are only allowing gatherings of up to 100 people as coronavirus restrictions relax - so 99 beers is the perfect number.

As restrictions lift across Australia, the company expects purchases to skyrocket.

Dave O'Connor, national field sales manager of Tribe Breweries who distributes Pabst in Australia, says they are looking forward to seeing how people respond to the 99 Cans pack.

"As we start to resume our normal habits, spending time with friends and celebrating occasions together, our team is looking forward to seeing the weird and wacky ways people will undoubtedly respond to this launch," he said.

If you want to find who's stocking it, head to Tribe Breweries website or purchase it online at Craft Cartel.

Some Sydney Bottle-Os have already jumped in the queue to stock the unique product, including Marrickville's The Barrel Room, Camperdown Cellars and the Liquor Emporium in St Peters.

Looks like you got 99 problems - but a beer ain't one.

Originally published as 99-pack of beer coming to Australia

