Ballina Shire Council have commenced works at the intersection of Fox and Cherry Streets to improve motorist safety.
News

$900,000 project to improve dangerous intersection

Javier Encalada
21st Jul 2020 12:00 PM
BALLINA Shire Council is undertaking works at the intersection of Fox and Cherry Streets to improve motorist safety.

The work will include the construction of a roundabout, underground water main works and tree removal.

The works are expected to be completed by October 2020, weather permitting.

During construction, traffic arrangements will be implemented, including Cherry Street traffic at the intersection being reduced to one lane.

Fox Street, between Cherry and Moon Streets, will be closed to through traffic.

Those changed traffic arrangements commenced on Monday.

Mayor David Wright said the current intersection has a significant vehicle collision history. "The new design will greatly improve safety by reducing speeds at the intersection and giving motorists a better view of the oncoming traffic," Cr Wright said.

"We look forward to completing this project for our community by the end of October."

The $900k project is part of the NSW Government's Safer Roads Program and Council's delivery program for 2020/21.

The project will occur in stages to minimise road closures and maintain road and pedestrian access to nearby properties.

Council thanked the community in advance for their patience during the works, and apologised for any inconvenience.

