$90 for a piece of new Lego collection

The new Lego is based on the world's favourite plumber.

The new Lego is based on the world's favourite plumber.

Lego has revealed a new collectable character based on the world's most famous plumber as part of its collaboration with the Super Mario franchise and Nintendo.

Lego has changed a lot over the years and come along way from the snap together bricks to encompass increasingly complicated kits and pieces.

The Super Mario collectable character that is part of the collection is no exception.

The $90 character takes batteries, has LCD displays that light up in his eyes and even a display on his chest that can show small text messages.

This is what you call fancy Lego.

The character is also sophisticated enough to detect when he's sleeping (and then start snoring) and to shout "Mammamia" in protest if you take off his pants.

There are also sensors in Mario's feet so he can recognise when he's on other Lego and differentiate between them.

This is useful if you buy into the rest of the Super Mario collection so you can make your own "levels" and bring in other franchise characters like Yoshi, Whomp and Bowser.

The Super Mario partnership was announced by Lego in April and more Expansion Sets and Character Packs have been announced to go on sale in August.

Lego has also instituted a quasi-loot box system, selling "blind bag" character packs.

There are ten additional Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin or Peepa.

It wouldn't be LEGO if there wasn't a heap of other stuff you could buy.

But there's no way to know which one you're getting first, which according to the company adds "that extra level of excitement".

Loot boxes are a video game expansion method that allows you to pay for in-game upgrades using real world money, but don't tell you what you're buying first.

They are widely reviled in the gaming community and some critics are concerned they are teaching children the basics of gambling at an early age.

There are also the Power-Up Packs featuring different outfits that can provide different abilities, including Cat Mario and Builder Mario.

Lego now has an app to help kids get started on building.

"The reaction to Lego Super Mario has been incredible," said Lego Super Mario digital design lead Jonathan Bennink.

"Super Mario is such an icon - and fans have been highly anticipating the release of the full details of the product line. Our entire range - from the Starter Course to the Power Up Packs, through to the Expansion Sets and Character Packs - have been built to bring Super Mario, his friends - and his enemies - to life. We love how creative Nintendo and Lego fans are, and can't wait for them to unleash their imaginations in how they interact with Super Mario in the real world."

Lego said fans would also "love the free Lego Super Mario app" and its gameplay enhancing features.

The app features instructions to help you start building, suggest other ways to build and play, and a "safe forum to share ideas with friends".

Originally published as $90 for a piece of new Lego collection