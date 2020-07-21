Menu
The DPI has advised that nine white sharks have been caught in SMART drumlines in three days.
News

9 white sharks captured in three days off North Coast

Rebecca Lollback
by
21st Jul 2020 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM
CONTRACTORS with the Department of Primary Industries have been kept busy over the past few days monitoring the North Coast's SMART drumlines.

From Sunday through to Tuesday afternoon, a total of nine sharks have been tagged and released off our coastline.

The biggest shark was a great white measuring in at 3.5m.

It was captured at South Ballina at 9.20am on Tuesday.

Other sharks that were tagged and released include:

  • 2.2m white shark off Airforce Beach, Evans Head, at 3.21pm on Tuesday
  • 2.12m white shark off Main Beach, Evans Head at 1.10 pm on Tuesday
  • 2.53m white shark off Airforce Beach, Evans Head at 11.37am on Tuesday
  • 2.3m white shark off Boulder Beach, Skennars Head, at 9.38am on Tuesday
  • 2.8m white shark off Airforce Beach, Evans Head at 3.42pm on Monday
  • 2.38m white shark off Airforce Beach, Evans Head at 2.47pm on Monday
  • 2.65m white shark off Main Beach, Evans Head at 9.32am on Monday
  • 2.06m white shark at Joggly Point, Evans Head at 4.32pm on Sunday.

