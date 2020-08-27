$89 Kmart find sends shoppers into spin

A new Kmart product has got shoppers in a spin, with the discount department store releasing a bladeless fan that looks similar to Dyson's version.

At $89, the discount store's version is significantly cheaper than more expensive versions and it has already scored plenty of, ahem, fans, among Kmart customers.

"Just bought one home and it's fantastic!" one woman wrote in Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group.

The shopper said that while it wasn't as quiet and it didn't have a heat function like other expensive versions it got the tick of approval.

The bladeless fan looks similar to more expensive brands. Picture: Facebook.

"I put it on its highest speed and yes you can hear it but nothing more than a normal fan," she said.

Others were keen to try Kmart's new fan saying that the no blades meant less dusting and they were safer.

"I have an overly curious 11 month old and these would be great for summer," one mum wrote, while another added: "These might be a good idea for the kids rooms."

"My son has a similar one for his room. It came from Bunnings. Remote and 4 colour light options. Very quiet," another person wrote.

Others said it would be "a lot cheaper" than brands like Dyson, while another commented: "Kmart came out with a knock off bladeless fan."

However one person warned to be careful with bladeless fans if you have pets.

"If you have a cat don't get one," they commented. "Because I left the room for five minutes and came back to my fat ass cat stuck half way through."

It also costs just $89 — much cheaper than other brands. Picture: Facebook.

KMART FAN BEATS DYSON COOL TOWER

During a test of fans last year by Choice the consumer body found that a $89 pedestal fan from Kmart performed just as well as a more expensive Dyson.

Comparing the pricier appliances to standard pedestal fans, Choice home expert Rebecca Ciaramidaro said that while the Dyson fans performed well, shoppers could buy a fan for a fraction of the price that still "does the job".

Choice scored fans on their air flow and minimum noise, with Kmart's Anko pedestal fan beating the Dyson Cool Tower - and it costs a staggering $459 less than the expensive brand.

At just $89, the Anko fan has eight speed settings, Wi-Fi app control, a nine hour timer and digital display, which all sounds rather fancy for a Kmart appliance.

"There's nothing in particular wrong with the Dyson Cool Tower Fan, and it admittedly comes with added features you don't get with the cheaper models, such as a timer and remote control," Choice fan tester Matthew Tung said.

"But, it's more than six times the price for something that essentially does the same job."

