84 bridges funded in one hit ‘incredible’, says mayor

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland has described $40 million in government funding to replace 84 timber bridges across the shire as a "huge leap forward".

The Fixing Country Bridges Program supports councils in regional NSW to replace ageing timber bridges and improve safety and access for the community.

North Coast based Nationals MP Ben Franklin said this was a huge level of investment that would make a considerable difference to people living in and around Kyogle.

"Maintenance and repair costs on these old timber bridges are a financial burden to Council and ratepayers and this funding will remove that pressure," Mr Franklin said.

"Kyogle shire is receiving one of the most significant investments by the state government in this round of funding and I'm proud to be announcing over $40 million to build better, safer bridges.

"By replacing the state's worst bridges with safer, modern bridges that will better withstand events like floods and bushfire, we will keep our communities better connected."

There are 423 successful projects across NSW in this round of funding of which bridges in Kyogle make up one fifth.

Kyogle bridge funding announcement with Ben Franklin, Paul Toole, Danielle Mulholland, John Burley, Kevin Hogan

Minister Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the NSW Government had accelerated funding for the program with more than $290 million shared across 54 councils in round one.

"That's hundreds of fast-tracked projects that will start across the state in the next 12 months, helping councils to create and support jobs, drive productivity and keep our regional communities connected," Mr Toole said.

Mayor of Kyogle Danielle Mulholland described the funding announcement as "truly great news for our area".

"This is a huge leap forward for Kyogle Council which has more bridges than any other local government area in NSW," she said.

"To have 84 bridges funded in one hit is incredible and something we lobbied for and hoped, beyond hope, would one day happen.

"On behalf of the community, I'd like to thank the state government for this investment in the future of our area and for the faith they have shown in council. This funding will go a long way to making life easier for many of our residents and local businesses as well as visitors to our area."

Successful applications are timber bridges, located on a council-managed road which are not a heritage or truss bridge and are a priority asset to council. A second round of the program will be offered later this year.

For more information on the Fixing Country Bridges program and to view the full list of successful projects, please visit www.nswroads.work/fixingcountrybridges