80,000 reasons to love Christmas time

SPECTACULAR: Pat Kennedy, of West Ballina, has reduced the number of his lights on his Riverview Ave home, but it's still a spectacular and popular display. Graham Broadhead

FOR the 25th year in a row, West Ballina resident Pat Kennedy will put on his Santa suit and will lit up the 80,000 Christmas lights adorning his home.

Now a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition, residents from all over the Northern Rivers arrive at Mr Kennedy's home just before sunset to see the lights, which will start tonight, 8pm.

He also hands out lollies to kids who visit the display with their parents, and keeps the lights on until the end of the year.

Mr Kennedy said he decided to start brightening the neighbourhood's Christmas some 27 years ago.

"I lived in Armidale all my life and I never saw Christmas lights before, until we moved here," he said.

"I thought 'gee, I'd like to do that a bit!'

"I just kept going ever since.

"I have done every ornament myself, install it and organiser every single on of the 80,000 lights we have on."

It takes Mr Kennedy two months to set up the display every year, and another two months to take them down.