The Odin Warriors held their annual Borderline Poker Run on the weekend.
The Odin Warriors held their annual Borderline Poker Run on the weekend. Contributed Nathan Patterson
80 bikies gather, but police can only find one issue

7th Jan 2019 6:50 AM

MORE than 80 motorbikes gathered on Saturday for the Odin Warriors' Borderline Poker Run.

The outlaw motorcycle gang started the event at the Chinderah Tavern at Chinderah, and travelled towards Murwillumbah before being stopped by police from the Tweed Byron Police District, Traffic and Highway Patrol, Maxima Taskforce from the Queensland Police and NSW Police's Raptor Taskforce.

Randon breath testing and random drug testing was undertaken by officers.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector, Jackie Lilley, said no offences were detected.

"One defect notice was issued for a broken indicator," she said.

"Police monitored the poker run for the rest of the day with no reported incidents to police."

