$8 Kmart item saving travellers hundreds

THEY'RE the no-frills options changing how travellers pack, and you'll wish you'd known about them sooner.

Three-pack lightweight packing cubes, $8 from Kmart.

LIGHTWEIGHT PACKING CUBES FROM KMART - $8

Whether camping is your jam or you prefer to cruise overseas, this set of small, medium and large cubes are an affordable way to keep you organised no matter where you're headed.

Top handles make them easy to place in and out of your luggage. A great, no-frills option.

5-in-1 travel pouch, $29.99 from American Tourister.

5-IN-1 TRAVEL POUCH FROM AMERICAN TOURISTER - $29.99

From toiletries to charging cables, laundry to shoes, there's a pouch to keep just about every holiday essential neat and tidy in this five-piece set. Great if you have lots of small items or fiddly pieces, they have a one-year warranty and can pack down into each other when they're not in use.

RELATED: The 15 best luggage hacks ever

Anti-odour packing cell, $49.98 from Kathmandu.

ANTI-ODOUR PACKING CELL FROM KATHMANDU - $49.98

Don't return from your holiday and be haunted by wet swimwear, sweaty socks or damp towels again! This anti-odour cell is made from chemical-free technology that will stop nasty odours in their tracks. It's a little pricier than other cells, but for the peace of mind - and no pong guarantee - we think it's worth it.

Packing Cells, from $55 from July Washable.

PACKING CELLS FROM JULY - $55

Washable, stainproof and guaranteed to keep their shape, these packing cells are so stylish you won't want to keep them hidden away in your suitcase. Made from premium nylon with Japanese YKK zips, they come in both four and eight-piece options in three contemporary colours.

RELATED: The $2 items that have travellers hooked

Mouv 3-pack packing cubes, $10 from Target.

MOUV 3-PACK PACKING CUBES FROM TARGET - $10

These three collapsible cubes fold up into one neat carry bag, so even when they're not in use you can keep the neat packing theme going. The smallest size contains an additional internal zip pocket that's great for hiding away any valuables.

Pakmaster, from $119 from Victorinox.

PAKMASTER FROM VICTORINOX - $119

If you're a folder rather than a roller, then the Victorinox Pakmaster will be right up your alley. Pack with complete ease - it comes with instructions on how to create the perfect fold - then arrive at your destination with wrinkle-free clothes. It comes in small and medium size options and can fit in most carry-on bags.

Packing cube, 4-piece, $49.95 from Globite Unpack.

PACKING CUBE, 4-PIECE FROM GLOBITE - $49.95

Unpack straight from your suitcase to your hotel room drawers with this four-piece kit. Made from durable nylon, they feature two-way zips, carry handle and hanging loops. Mesh panels mean you can see exactly what you've packed, and best of all, you can throw them in the washing machine when you get home from your trip.

RELATED: $7 Kmart item frequent flyers swear by

Padded soft cell, $39.99 from Sea to Summit Travelling.

PADDED SOFT CELL FROM SEA TO SUMMIT - $39.99

Travelling with breakables or delicate items that need a little more protection in your suitcase? Then padded soft cells are the way to go. The EVA foam casing will provide just the right cushioning for your special items without taking up too much unnecessary bulk.

Ultralight double-sided cube, $19.95 from Osprey.

ULTRALIGHT DOUBLE-SIDED CUBER FROM OSPREY - $19.95

Made from durable 40D ripstop nylon fabric, these cubes have dual zippered compartments that allows you to separate wet from dry or dirty from clean without having to invest in separate bags. They come in medium and large sizes and three different colours, and a sturdy top handle makes them nice and easy to carry.

Ultimate packing bundle, 10-piece set, $95 from Zoomlite.

ULTIMATE PACKING 10-PIECE BUNDLE FROM ZOOMLITE - $95

A place for everything and everything in its place will be your motto with Zoomlite's ultimate packing bundle. It's made up of 10 water-resistant and ripstop fabric cells (from large cubes to slim pouch styles), so you'll be able to account for everything from clothes and shoes to toiletries and beyond.