'7ft tall, hairy, with breasts': Shock yowie sighting

IT'S been years since The Northern Star has heard of a local yowie sighting, but according the database of Australian Yowie Research, it appears one of the creatures has been spotted this year near Nimbin.

The beast in question frightened a woman on March 5 in Uki (Mt Jerusalem National Park) at around 7pm.

Yowie hunter Dean Harrison from Australian Yowie Research has been hunting the widely-thought mythical creatures for more than 20 years, and said he has had many encounters with the creatures of the night ever since.

He has collated an impressive database of written and audio witness accounts, news articles, images and physical evidence including footprints.

AYR recounts the latest story by the anonymous resident: "It was after Cricket Training at around 6.30pm and I was driving back from Uki to Mullumbimby and detoured along a dirt road and went over a cow crossing when I needed to pull over to have a pee.

"There was an area where a bulldozer had pushed down trees on the side of the road to make a clearing next to a valley, so I pulled over there.

"I had finished my wee and heard something around me and didn't know what it was. I did a howl to see if was a feral dog and what not, and I got a response. I did some more howling and I got more back. Then I got a growl and a grunting, so I got my cricket bat out.

"When it started doing tree knocking back at me, I thought 'Oh yeah, it's someone playing silly buggers with me', but there's no houses out there, it's just bush. I thought it must have been some smart ass out there playing a joke on me.

"It knocked twice, so I knocked back twice. I knocked again, and it did the same back. I thought stuff this and did a howl and a scream - that's when everything went pear shaped.

"I heard thumping coming down the hill into the gully in front of me. At first I thought it was kangaroo, but I've never heard anything that heavy before. It was like the ground was moving underneath me. It went down the hill into the gully then come up the gully towards me. I was like, what have I got myself into.

"It was now about 10 metres in front of me coming up this hill, a steep embankment, and I had really bad vibes from this thing. I heard a scream, grunt and growl all in one. I jumped in my car turned my high beams on and there it was standing in front of me.

"I know it was no person in a suit. It was standing on the fire trail, 6 to 7ft tall and full of hair and it had breasts. I went for my phone to take a photo of it. I didn't take my eyes of it when I was reaching for the phone, and then off she went. Back down into the gully. It was scary.

"There has been a lot of talk in the past about hunters having sightings in there and their hunting dogs running out with their ears back and tails between their legs.

"When it was in my headlights, it was 6 to 7ft, it had a face with eyes about golf ball size, it had really long hair which as a guess would have been about 5" long.

"It was just standing there staring at me. When I was reaching for my phone, I saw that its hands were all the way down towards its knees. I'm 6 foot - 7 inches, and my arms don't come down near my knees. The arms were huge.

"The eyes glowed with or without the light bar. It smelt like five week old road kill.

"It wasn't a person in a suit. It had breasts. I wish I had got a photo. I really wish I had got a photo. It had hair down its cleavage and hair around and on top of its breasts. Some parts of the breasts had hair and some parts without hair.

"The hair colour was a light brown, but the skin colour was blacker. The hair around the face was a light brown. The hair around the hands was black. The rest was light to darkish brown. It was the scariest thing I've ever seen.

"I told my friends about it today and they said I am full of it. I said I saw what I saw. I wish I had got a photo to show everyone what I saw.

"The face was like a gorilla's face.

"Instead of being round like a human face, this was more of an oval size. It had big golf ball size eyes. Most reports you read tell of red eyes, but these were reddish-blue and they lit up with my light bar on. It had a nose that looked pushed in type of thing. It had a beard, and hair over its top lip. One thing I found strange about it was the mouth. The human mouth is small, this one's mouth was 5 to 7" long. It had a big mouth on it. I didn't see any teeth because its mouth wasn't open.

"It was standing there swaying side to side. It was behind a fern, but over towering the fern and going from side to side. It had its hands down and just doing the side to side motion.

"When I reached my phone, it must have seen it light up or something, because it just took off down the valley. I didn't get a chance for a photo. As I went for the button, off she went down the hill."