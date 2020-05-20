$77K in sports grants announced

The Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club is one of the sports groups benefited in the latest round of grants by NSW Sport.

The Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club is one of the sports groups benefited in the latest round of grants by NSW Sport.

THE first 17 sports clubs benefited by the NSW Government’s Local Sports Grant Program latest round of funding in Northern NSW has been announced.

Tamara Smith MP, Member for Ballina announced $77.5k in funding for 17 clubs in the

Ballina electorate.

“While we all acknowledge that the health of our community has been the top priority over the past few months it is fair to say that not being able to play team sports has been hard,

particularly for young people, and it’s been hard on the volunteers who keep those sporting

clubs going.” Ms Smith said.

“I’m particularly pleased to support Byron Bay Football club’s project to increase the

participation of girls in sport through the Girls Miniroos Football Carnival.

“The Ballina Netball Association Umpires will now be able to undertake important training,

development and mentoring through Netball NSW.

“This funding will support the Alstonville Amateur Swimming club to participate in regional

and higher-level meets.” Ms Smith added.

Ballina electorate – Local Sport Grant Program Successful Applicants

Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club Inc – Paddles, safety equipment, new boats: $8,033

Richmond River Sailing Club – Training boats: $5,000

Alstonville Football Club Inc – Coaching certificates for Alstonville coaches: $2,000

Byron Bay Football Club – Girls Only Football Carnival: $5,000

Byron Bay Football Club – FFA C License course for SAP and high performance coaches: $2,000

Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club Inc – NRDW L0 Coaching Development Program: $2,000

Ballina Netball Association – Umpire and umpire mentor development: $800

Alstonville Amateur Swimming Team – Travel Assistance: $5,000

Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club – Uniforms and equipment for football inclusion program: $4,125

Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club – Subsidised registration fees for

players with special needs: $5,000

Wollongbar Alstonville Rugby Club Inc – Subsidies costs for junior rugby

players to attend a regional carnival and national training Camp 2020: $5,000

Mullumbimby Tennis Association Inc – Mullumbimby Tennis Club wheelchair access ramp repairs: $3,897

Ballina Petanque Club Inc – Additional piste (playing area): $10,000

Wollongbar Warriors: Sports access and equipment founding project $3,455

Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club Inc – To do a canoe for two: $4,400

Ballina Hockey Club – Safety netting behind goal areas: $6,865

Byron Bay Basketball Association Inc – Support for under 14 girls representative team:

$5,000.