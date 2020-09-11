71 staff at SCU redundant in 'careful, confidential' process

MORE than 70 staff at Southern Cross University have been made redundant in a voluntary process, but the university has warned there will be more job losses and other cost cutting measures.

A total of 92 academic and professional staff applied for the program, which closed on August 19.

Each application was carefully and confidentially considered within each work unit, with 71 accepted.

All staff have been notified of the outcome.

Of those 71 voluntary redundancies, 24 are academics and 47 have professional roles.

SCU's Vice President of Engagement, Ben Roche, has thanked all those who applied, acknowledging the very personal nature of each individual's decision-making process.

"We appreciate how significant this is in helping the university overcome the unprecedented financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"This is a significant moment for the university, as each and every one of the departing staff represent long term colleagues, peers and in many cases close personal friends developed over many years of service.

"As part of the university's consultation in developing the VR program, a detailed assessment process was followed that not only determined whether the staff member's role could be discontinued, but there was also an additional layer of local consideration to ensure the approved redundancies will not materially impact the workload of other staff."

The ongoing COVID-19 situation will continue to have a bearing on the need to implement further cost cutting measures which are likely to include further job losses in the future.

A key platform in ensuring SCU's viability is the Transform SCU initiative which will form a blueprint for the future.

It involves the establishment of a Planning Ahead Committee to oversee reforms in four key areas.

In addition, the Critical Incident Team has re-confirmed this week that:

1. Session 3 teaching online: Teaching across the university will continue in the default mode of online learning.

2. Work from home to continue: Staff transition back to campus is not yet scheduled and will be subject to advice from relevant state health authorities.

3. Graduations: All face-to-face graduations have been cancelled until further notice.

4. Access to campus is restricted: Campus buildings will continue to have limited access to minimise running costs and to ensure a COVID safe environment.

Mr Roche reinforced that the singular focus on health and safety underpins its emphasis on precaution and risk-mitigation.

"In safeguarding our staff and students, those decisions have been made on the advice from Chief Medical Officers of both New South Wales and Queensland as well as key local issues such as continued border closures," he said.