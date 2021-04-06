$70K for two community hall upgrades

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Ballina Shire mayor David Wright and members of the community.

Grants for $70,000 will support upgrades for two Northern Rivers community halls.

Wardell and Pimlico Halls need to make improvements to their facilities to make them safer and compliant with building standards.

Page MP Kevin Hogan highlighted the importance of the upgrades.

“This funding will allow for various repairs and improvements at Pimlico Hall, including new handrails on the ramps, upgraded door, interior and exterior repainting, and accessible parking and pathways,” Mr Hogan said.

“Wardell Hall upgrades will include new roofing, removal of asbestos from underneath the hall, new kitchen and toilets, and improved emergency exit ramps.

“This program is designed to support councils deliver infrastructure projects to support jobs and help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The funding was provided through the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI) announced last year.

In August 2020, $3.4 million were announced for projects across Northern Rivers, with $1.6 million going to Byron and Ballina Shires.