A 700m border wall is being erected at Coolangatta to stop rat-runners sneaking into Queensland.

Frustrates police have called for the wall after problems with motorists driving around plastic barriers on a Coolangatta backstreet that leads into Tweed Heads.

The water barricade wall running almost the length of Dixon St is being erected today by the Gold Coast City Council.

It follows problems with mainly border residents, including Tweed Heads Hospital visitors, skirting the border blockade.

Traffic cones on Dixon St Coolangatta where the border wall will be erected. Picture: Greg Stolz

Police say motorists have been driving over an embankment next to the closed roundabout at the intersection of Dixon and Florence streets to illegally enter Queensland.

The problem has increased after the Sydney local government areas of Liverpool and Campbelltown were declared COVID hotspots on Tuesday, leading to delays of up to two hours at the border checkpoints.

The border wall will run 700m long in Coolangatta. Picture: Greg Stolz

Police are now pulling over and checking every NSW-registered vehicles.

Police are patrolling Dixon St to stop the rat-runners until the border wall is erected.

Originally published as 700m border wall erected to stop illegal tourists sneaking in