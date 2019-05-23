700 students, teachers evacuated from high school

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 253 Casino attended a gas leak at Casino High School. Fire and Rescue NSW Station 253

MORE than 700 Casino High School students and staff were evacuated from their classrooms after reports of a gas leak.

Fire crews have this afternoon given the all-clear.

Posting on social media, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 253 Casino crews attended the school this afternoon after they'd received a call about a supposed gas leak.

"Staff and students reported the smell of gas throughout the school so the school evacuation plan was executed," the post said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The bulk gas tank was isolated by staff and approximately 700 students, staff and other workers evacuated to a safe space near the front of the school.

"Upon arrival at the school we put a crew in BA and had them use our gas detector to assess the atmosphere in and around the school.

"The BA crew checked throughout the school with particular attention to the science labs and kitchens where there are gas outlets.

"No unsafe atmosphere was discovered. The site was handed back and all evacuated personnel were allowed to return to their normal activities.

"The gas supply company has been notified and the gas will remain isolated until the all clear is given by them."