70 jobs at Casino meatworks, hundreds with blueberry farm

The Casino meatworks is looking for 70 new workers.

THERE are literally hundreds of jobs available on the Northern Rivers right now.

And Page MP Kevin Hogan is on a mission to make sure local employers are connected with local job seekers.

Through his Facebook page, Mr Hogan is sharing job vacancies. Employers can direct message him to get involved, or email kevin.hogan@aph.gov.au.

Here are some of the recent offerings:

Casino Meatworks

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company is looking to recruit an additional 70 employees at Booyong and Casino Hide Tanners. They are all general labouring roles. For more information visit the website or search for the meatworks on Seek, or grab an application form at the NCMC office at 10615 Summerland Way, Casino.

Summerland Farm

After the announcement of Summerland Farm's expansion, there are 50 new jobs for people with a disability. For more information, send them a message via their Facebook page.

Mountain Blue Farms

Mr Hogan says this local business is in desperate need of hundreds more workers. Jobs are available in and around Tabulam, Bonalbo, Kyogle, Casino and Lismore. You don't need experience to apply. For more information visit the website.