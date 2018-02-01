7 new traffic offences you need to know about

THE spotlight is on NSW's most precious pedestrians, with the Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey announcing changes to parking offences around schools.

The changes to some parking offence penalties under the Road Transport Legislation Amendment Regulation 2017, comes as the NSW Government hits a major milestone in its $10 million school infrastructure program.

Mrs Pavey said the changes to legislation will include seven new school zone offences and the loss of extra demerit points.

"The safety of our children is paramount, which is why we worked with a number of organisations to review parking penalties.

The offences include obstruct access to a ramp/path/passageway, stop on/near children's or pedestrian crossing, and stopping within 10 metres of an intersection without traffic lights.

Mrs Pavey said the changes come into force as the NSW Government completes a third of its school infrastructure program.

"Over the past two years the NSW Government invested $10 million into school infrastructure, with $5 million invested into school flashing lights, the other $5 million into infrastructure," Mrs Pavey said.

"This infrastructure work has included implementing raised crossings, line markings, fencing and kerb extensions as well as building pedestrian refuges.

"So far 54 schools around the state are now benefitting from the installation of these safety upgrades."

Mrs Pavey said since 2013 there have been no pedestrian deaths in an operational NSW school zone, and we want to keep it this way.

"Every school in NSW already has at least one set of school zone flashing lights installed to warn motorists they are about to enter a 40km/h speed zone.

"Since coming to government in 2011 we have delivered 6,000 flashing lights across the state."

The rules

1. Stopping in intersection - Under the changes drivers If a driver commits this offence in a school zone they will receive a penalty of $439 and 2 demerit points.

2. Stop within 20m of intersection (traffic lights) - Under the changes if a driver commits this offence in a school zone they will receive a penalty of $439 and 2 demerit points.

3. Stop within 10m of intersection (no traffic lights) - Under the changes if a driver commits this offence in a school zone they will receive a penalty of $439 and 2 demerit points.

4. Stop near bicycle crossing lights - Under the changes if a driver commits this offence in a school zone they will receive a penalty of $439 and 2 demerit points.

5. Obstruct access to ramp/path/passageway - Under the changes if a driver commits this offence in a school zone they will receive a penalty of $330 and 2 demerit points.

6. Not parallel park in the direction of travel - Under the changes if a driver commits this offence in a school zone they will receive a $330 fine and 2 demerit points.

7. Parallel park close to dividing line - Under the changes if a driver commits this offence in a school zone they will receive a $330 fine and 2 demerit points.