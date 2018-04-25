7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

HERE are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses on the market right now.

1. 3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights. Contributed

THIS four bedroom home overlooking views of the Lockyer Valley is on the market for $1.5 million.

The home, called Lumino, is described by agents McGrath as being generous in proportion and nestled in a stunning garden setting on the edge of the escarpment.

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights. Contributed

Features of the 65 sqm home include four king-sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, atrium-style living room with 27 foot high ceilings, a kitchen capturing 180 degree views and self-contained guest accomodation.

2. 27 Meehan Rd, Wellcamp

DESCRIBED as having size, lifestyle and future capital growth, this Wellcamp home has hit the market for $1.6 million.

The five bedroom, three bathroom home is set on 7.25ha and Ray White agents said it was built sparing no expense with generous proportions for a private family retreat.

27 Meehan Rd, Wellcamp. Contributed

Features of the home include 5m high ceilings, Caesarstone bench tops, entertaining bar area, large covered outdoor area, fruit orchard, herb garden and bird averies and a fenced horse paddock.

3. 5 Nielsen Court, Middle Ridge

3 Nielsen Court, Middle Ridge. Contributed

LOCATED in one of Toowoomba's best suburbs, this Middle Ridge home set on a 4144 sqm block is priced at $1.2 million.

Agents Queensland Hot Property described the home as luxury living with the best of both worlds.

3 Nielsen Court, Middle Ridge. Contributed

The home is set in a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by native bush land as well as offering the finest in modern living.

Features include a large kitchen, backyard entertainment area, main bedroom with walk-in-wardrobe and grand ensuite as well as a detatched garage that can be turned into a granny flat, games room or office.

4. 8 Panda St, Harristown

8 Panda St, Harristown. Contributed

WHEN you look inside this Toowoomba home it is truly like going back in time, at a price of $1.235 million.

The Smithfield Homestead is an iconic Bluestone residence that was originally by James Markets and Son for the former mayor of Toowoomba - James Taylor.

8 Panda St, Harristown. Contributed

Agents Cloud Real Estate said purchasing the property was an unmissable opportunity to seize a piece of history in a central Toowoomba location.

Features of the home include 4m ceilings, chandeliers, wide verandahs, ball room and six bedrooms.

5. 6 Sherwood St, Mount Lofty

6 Sherwood St, Mount Lofty. Contributed

THIS Tuscan style home was designed and built by multi award winning builder Jeff Bubeck from Downs Designer Homes and is now on the market for $1.1 million.

Agents from York Realty described the five bedroom and three bathroom home as having a large family rumpus room and breath taking central atrium with cathedral-like 17 foot ceilings.

6 Sherwood St, Mount Lofty. Contributed

Other features of the home include wrought iron stair case, home theatre, outdoor entertainment area, granite kitchen and three car garage.

6. 25 Margaret St, East Toowoomba

25 Margaret St, East Toowoomba. Contributed

WITH a prime position in Toowomba, this English colonial property is going for offers above $1.195 million.

Agents PRDnationwide said the property, Beccles, was a stunning fusion of architectural and interior design that had been passionately renovated and extended to provide five-star family living.

25 Margaret St, East Toowoomba. Contributed

The house is set on 1212 sqm of terraced gardens with bluestone walls and five separate paved garden areas.

The home also features three seperate living areas, large kitchen with a butler's pantry, polished floors and high ceilings.

7. 121 Tourist Rd, Rangeville

121 Tourist Rd, Rangeville. Contributed

ANOTHER property located in one of Toowoomba's prime areas is currently on the market via expressions of interest.

Agents Webster Cavanagh said the breathtaking 1950s brick residence was set on a magnificent 3035 sqm allotment surrounded by establish gardens in one of Toowoomba's most prestigious locations.

121 Tourist Rd, Rangeville. Contributed

The 267 sqm home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple living spaces, open plan kitchen, undercover outdoor entertaining area, in ground floor heating and is only minutes to Picnic Point.