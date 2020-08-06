7 incredible homes that sold for more than $1 million

Views, views, views: This Lennox Head home has it all, and more.

THE pandemic has not affected real estate prices here ‒ check out these amazing recent sales in the Ballina and Lismore areas.

1. North Creek Rd, Lennox Head: $1.09 million

The Lennox Head School House on North Creek Rd was sold by Elders Lennox Head.

This landmark property was built circa 1897 and was the Lennox Head School House.

With three bedrooms, an updated kitchen and a 1400sqm block, this historic property changed hands on August 1 for the first time in 40 years.

2. Quays Drive, West Ballina: $1.225 million

This West Ballina home has deep water access.

A luxurious home on the waterfront with a pontoon and deep water access.

It has four bedrooms, including a spectacular master suite, and three bathrooms.

Other impressive features include a saltwater pool, stylish kitchen and huge outdoor entertaining area, complete with outdoor kitchen.

3. Meridian Drive, Coolgardie: $1.195 million

This Coolgardie home has stunning views right to the coast.

With stunning 180 degree views across to the coast and the water, this semi-rural property was bound to appeal.

It has a self-contained studio on the ground floor, while the main part of the house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There is a large separate shed with three-phase power connected ‒ perfect for extra vehicles, a van, boat or workshop or studio space.

4. Seabreeze Place, Lennox Head: $1.75 million

Views, views, views: This Lennox Head home has it all, and more.

Ocean views, four bedrooms and a heated pool ‒ what more could you want?

This large, modern home also has a media room and study.

The wrap around covered veranda is another highlight.

5. Sapphire Court, Lennox Head: $1.595 million

A Lennox Head property on 2200sqm? Yes please.

Surrounded by some of the best homes in Lennox Head is this three bedroom, one bathroom home.

Its trump card? A huge 2272sqm allotment that has approval to create two separate freehold allotments, both of which will have ocean views.

It was snapped up at auction last month.

6. Alstonvale Rd, Alstonville: $1.5 million

Just minutes from Alstonville is this lovely family home and a working macadamia farm.

Set on 21 acres with 2100 mature macadamia trees, this lovely property also produces an income.

The residence has a large, well equipped kitchen, while the master bedroom has a spa in its ensuite.

There is also an in-ground saltwater swimming pool, covered entertaining area and double lock up garage.

7. Taylors Rd, Eureka: $1.215 million

In the hills is this fabulous Eureka property on 21 acres.

This home is only four years old and sits on 21 acres with extensive frontage to Stony Creek.

There is also a studio-style workshop, clear-span storage shed, small fruit orchids, open paddocks and access to swimming holes.

The home has hinterland views, wrap around verandas, a slow combustion fireplace and three bedrooms plus study.