$6M Summerland Farm upgrade

THE $6 million expansion of Summerland Farm officially started last week after Page MP Kevin Hogan turned the first sod, following a Federal Government grant from the Building Better Regions Fund.

"Summerland Farm approached me last year with a need to upgrade their Alstonville facility” Mr Hogan said

"The upgrade will create more local jobs for people with a disability through increased agri-tourism.

"I was able to secure a grant for more than $4.5 million from the Federal Government; this is a fantastic outcome for our community.

"The project will expand existing facilities at Summerland Farm, better serving the regions' macadamia industry through upgraded dehusking and sorting facilities.”

The upgrade will include integrating existing horticulture activities into the tourism experience, showcasing the regions' produce through an edible arboretum, a farmyard animal barn, farm-themed play and educational attractions and equipment.

There will also be upgrades to parking, the road network and amenities.

Brett Lacey, Executive Director Businesses & Children's Services of House with No Steps said this is a transformational project for the site and indeed the region.

"The team is incredibly excited by the development ahead,” Mr Lacey said.

"We have the privilege of employing 100 people with a disability, and with this funding we're thrilled to be able to create 35 extra employment opportunities.”