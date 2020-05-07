$69 million contract for Lismore organisation

Kyogle's Jane Wyatt with her son Daniel Matthews who is an NDIS participant., will continue receiving support from Social Futures after a multi million dollar funding injection from NDIS.

A LISMORE-based organisation is able to continue supporting people with disability across Northern NSW after a multimillion-dollar announcement by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIS).

Social Futures was awarded $69 million out of the total $400 million-dollar grant through a competitive tender process, to provide Local Area co-ordination Services for the NDIS.

Under the new contract, 163 Local Area Coordinators (LACs) will be supporting 12,292 ongoing participants and an estimated 2,665 new participants across Northern, Western, Far West and now, the Central Coast region of NSW.

Over the past three years, Social Futures has assisted more than 12,000 participants across Northern, Western, Far West, the Murrumbidgee and Mid North Coast to enter the scheme, and receive ongoing NDIS planning and Information Linkages and Capacity Building (ILC) services.

From July 1, the existing NDIS contracts span three years and Social Futures Chief Executive Officer Tony Davies said he welcomed the new contract.

“One of the values of our organisation is inclusion, and Social Futures is honoured to be providing support to members of our communities with disability as a National Disability Insurance Scheme Partner in the Community,” Mr Davies said.

“The experience of our participants is the driving factor in everything we do.

“We are passionate about supporting people to live life the way they want to and creating positive social change not only for individuals but also as a society.”

The community services organisation that has been supporting communities on the Northern Rivers for more than 43 years.

Social Futures will continue to deliver the NDIS local area co-ordination program across West, Far West and Northern New South Wales, as well as now providing services in the Central Coast region.