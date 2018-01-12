Menu
DUMB DRIVING: 68% of us admit we do these things

Marc Stapelberg
Cathy Adams
by

DO YOU indulge in a burger whilst driving? Or put the finishing touches to your makeup on the way to work? What about having a little nap behind the wheel?

Then you're not alone - a staggering 68 per cent of NSW drivers admit to potentially dangerous activities whilst driving.

The latest Safe Driving Report compiled by Finder, which surveyed 1800 drivers, revealed the most distracting driver habits.

Eating takeaway food whilst driving was the most common bad habit. Of the drivers surveyed, 46 per cent admitted to indulging in a snack whilst behind the wheel.

More than a quarter of the population admitted to either sending a text message, or answering a call directly to their ear when driving.

 

The report said it was a worrying trend nationally that parents of children under 10 were four times more likely to text and drive than those with adult children. That means 43 per cent of Australians are texting with young children in the car.

Of great concern, one in ten drivers admitted to having a microsleep behind the wheel.

The Macquarie Dictionary defines a microsleep as an unintended period of sleep lasting from a few seconds to a few minutes.

It is terrifying to think someone could be hurtling down the highway at 110km/h, asleep.

Then there are the drivers who find it a challenge to drive for as long as possible with their eyes closed.

Yes, some of those surveyed admitted to that potentially catastrophic habit.

 

Other distracting habits that registered are; driving with your knees, smoking, putting on make-up, shaving, dealing with children in the back seat, changing clothes, reading a book, and killing spiders.

 

The study found Baby Boomers to be the safest drivers - 42 per cent said they had never done anything dangerous behind the wheel - with only 25 per cent of Gen X and 23 per cent of Gen Y saying they have never done anything dangerous.

Finder suggests is you one of the 68 per cent who engage in risky driving habits, you might want to check your cover. Bessie Hassan, insurance expert at finder.com.au said: "Drivers should know that if an accident is caused by illegal activity behind the wheel, some comprehensive car insurance policies may not cover them for damage".

They suggest if you aren't one of the 68 per cent, then "you'll definitely want to have the insurance to protect yourself from the rest".

 

 

 

Topics:  dangerous driving editors picks finder safe driving report northern rivers roads nsw drivers

Lismore Northern Star

