Menu
Login
The United Kingdom’s largest Royal Navy warship is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.
The United Kingdom’s largest Royal Navy warship is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.
News

65,000-tonne UK warship expected to visit Darwin

by Natasha Emeck
27th Apr 2021 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The United Kingdom's largest Royal Navy warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will travel to the Indo-Pacific region in May, leading the largest naval and air task force to leave the UK in a generation.

It fleet will include eight fast jets, six Royal Navy ships, a submarine and 14 naval helicopters.

The UK government said HMS Queen Elizabeth will carry out exercises with forces from Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, the UAE, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Israel, India, Oman and South Korea.

The deployment is expected to last about six months and visit more than 40 countries.

Guy Boekenstein, who is senior director of defence and national security at Defence NT, said the HMS Queen Elizabeth was also expected to visit Darwin.

"Great news and Darwin looks forward to welcoming the HMS Queen Elizabeth and other elements of the task force during the deployment," he said in a post on LinkedIn.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

Originally published as 65,000-tonne UK warship expected to visit Darwin

darwin defence force war ship

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $25m Ballina airport project is no longer needed

        Premium Content $25m Ballina airport project is no longer needed

        News The council received a $10m grant for the project, but they’re hoping to use it for different works.

        Spectacular result in Swans vs Lions match

        Premium Content Spectacular result in Swans vs Lions match

        News In a cracking season opener, Lismore clashed with Casino for their first game each...

        How even fulltime workers are desperate for rentals

        Premium Content How even fulltime workers are desperate for rentals

        News The current Northern Rivers’ housing crisis is desperate

        The cool stuff you can get from film studio's garage sale

        Premium Content The cool stuff you can get from film studio's garage sale

        News Locals will be able to buy props, sets used in TV and film shootings