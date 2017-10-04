27°
News

$600m climate change 'slush fund' used to stage talkfests on solar

Craig Warhurst
by Jason Tin

A $600 MILLION climate change "slush fund" driving up NSW power prices is being used to stage talkfests on solar energy, fund studies into the environmental impacts of "lighter coloured" roads and even pay for bureaucrats to ­attend energy forums.

About $600 million was ripped from energy distributors Ausgrid, Endeavour and Essential over the past two years for the state's Climate Change Fund, with the peak body representing the distributors confirming the costs of the contributions are simply being passed onto consumers.

There are now calls for a ­review of how the fund, which was established in 2007 and was once used to pay for the now-closed Solar Bonus Scheme, is being operated.

It can today be revealed it is being used to fund "free solar seminars" in rural areas and numerous clean energy "workshops".

The "outcome" for one workshop was a "new partnership between Hawkesbury Council and community energy and environment groups".

More at The Daily Telegraph

Topics:  editors picks electricity new south wales politics power

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
REVEALED: Who are the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards finalists?

REVEALED: Who are the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards finalists?

THE awards ceremony will be held in Ballina later this month.

Rate rise of 15.7% on council's agenda

RIVER HEALTH: Ballina mayor David Wright says part of the proposed rate increase will fund works to improve the health of the Richmond River.

Mayor defends application for permanent rate rise

Marina plan a 'catalyst' for cleaning up the river

Ballina trawler harbour.

'There's a lot of good will out there to get it done'

'Mutant strain' may be behind worst gastro outbreak in years

A microscopic view of rotavirus

A mutant strain of gastro virus might have caused the outbreak

Local Partners