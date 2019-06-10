60 BULL SHARKS: 'I've never seen anything like it'

DPI aerial report: 60x 2m Bull Shark at Lighthouse beach, Ballina at 08:13 am on June 10 2019.

DPI aerial report: 60x 2m Bull Shark at Lighthouse beach, Ballina at 08:13 am on June 10 2019. Shark Smart DPI

UPDATE 12.18pm: LIGHTHOUSE Beach has been closed due to a large number of bull shark sightings off North wall.

Ballina Shire Council said all other shire beaches remain open.

Beachgoers are advised to follow the NSW SharkSmart Twitter feed or download the SharkSmart app for the latest information.

The council is working with surf life saving NSW to help notify beach users.

This closure will be reviewed around 3pm and a further update will be provided.

UPDATE 10.54am: SURF Life saving stalwart Garry Meredith said he had "never seen anything like it" as up to 60 bull sharks continue to swim around the mouth of the Richmond River at Ballina.

Mr Meredith said a drone continued to monitor the situation, but the sharks had not moved on.

Beaches have been closed at Ballina after 60 bull sharks were spotted at the mouth of the Richmond River.

He said low tide was approaching and it was the perfect time for sharks to feed on the outgoing tide.

The annual mullet run is also occurring on the Richmond River.

Mr Meredith said beaches were not actively being patrolled at the moment, but crews had been called in to monitor the situation and warn people of the danger.

He said the beach was not technically closed as patrols on that beach were not actively operational.

Mr Meredith said about a dozen surfers were in the water when the alarm was raised and they all left the water when alerted.

He said a lot of people had gathered on north wall to watch the sharks.

He said water clarity was "amazing" and the sharks appeared to be quite deep in the water.

He asked everyone to be aware of the current situation and to rethink plans to enter the water.

Original story: PEOPLE have been warned to get out of the water at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina this morning after about 60 bull sharks were spotted.

Surf Life Saving NSW advised just after 8am there were many sharks in the water near the beach and the Department of Primary Industries Helicopter and a SLS duty officer cleared water.