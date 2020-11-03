6 things that changed at the Queensland border at 1am

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – Police check cars at the Queensland border with NSW at Griffith Street in Coolangatta. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

FURTHER changes that open up the Queensland border to most of NSW came into force at 1am this morning.

Border zone residents can now apply for a pass online.

But 32 suburbs around greater Sydney still remain ‘hot spots’ in the eyes of the Queensland Government.

So what changed from 1am this morning?

1: Only 32 greater Sydney Local Government Areas are listed as COVID-19 hot spots in New South Wales (all of Victoria is still a hotspot).

2: The border zone has been removed.

3: Children under the age of 12 are not be required to wear a face mask.

4: People can transfer through a hotspot by road as long as they stop only for essential fuel, supplies and to manage driver fatigue, wear a mask when stopping and don’t stay overnight in a hotspot.

5: People can fly to Queensland from Sydney airport

6: People can come to Queensland from the Spirit of Tasmania if they immediately leave Victoria by road or air after disembarking the vessel and do not stay overnight in a hotspot on their way to Queensland.

The following Sydney locations are still considered hot spots: Bayside, Blacktown City, Burwood, Camden, Campbelltown City, Canada Bay City, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield City, Georges River, Hornsby Shire, Hunter’s Hill Municipality, Inner West Ku-ring-gai, Lane Cove, Liverpool City, Mosman Municipality, North Sydney, Northern Beaches, Parramatta City, Penrith City, Randwick City, Ryde City, Strathfield Municipality, Sutherland Shire, Sydney City, The Hills Shire, Waverley, Willoughby City, Wollondilly Shire, Woollahra City, as well as New South Wales – Unincorporated Areas of Sydney Harbour.

All existing border passes will remain valid until their expiry date. This includes Border Zone Travel Declaration pass (X pass).

Border Zone residents will now qualify for a General Declaration pass (G pass).

To apply go to:

https://www.qld.gov.au/border-pass