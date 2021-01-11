Menu
Mormatsal Investments Pty Ltd has proposed $6 million worth of works, including to create a new waterfront pub at the long-vacant property.
Business

$6 million plans for long-vacant waterfront pub property

Liana Boss
11th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
The site of a long disused Tweed venue could have a major overhaul, if a development application lodged this week is approved.

14 Fraser Drive in Tweed Heads South was once home to Club Watersports.

That venue was renovated in 2004 but closed not long afterwards.

The Taphouse Group bought the site in about 2013 and floated plans for a total revamp and new pub two years later.

At the time, Taphouse GM Angus Southwell said they hoped to open the venue that December.

But this didn't eventuate at the time.

A DA for $6.05 million worth of works was lodged with Tweed Shire Council recently on behalf of private company Mormatsal Investments Pty Ltd which, according to council documents, is associated with Taphouse.

The company had already gained approval for a general store.

The DA proposes a new venue on the northern section of the property, involving a pub, restaurant, cafe, takeaway facility, and extensions to the approved general store in the southern area of the site to allow for a new bottle shop with drive-through capacity.

In 2018, Sheep Station Creek Pty Ltd, as trustee for the Affinity Tweed Heads Lifestyle Community Trust, gained approval for a $6.5 million manufactured home estate on an adjacent block.

This followed the council's approval of a subdivision to separate those lots, on the corner of Fraser Drive and Dry Dock Rd.

northern rivers business northern rivers community northern rivers property tweed business tweed heads south tweed shire council
