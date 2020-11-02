59 NEW BUS ROUTES: All the changes, additions listed

Increased bus services on the Northern Rivers have been announced

GETTING around Lismore just got a little easier, with 59 additional weekly bus services added to the network including the popular “Late Nighter”.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the new services were being delivered as part of the NSW Liberals and Nationals election commitment to improve transport options in 16 regional cities around the state.

“We want to ensure that customers in regional areas want to use their local public transport

network, which is why we worked with key stakeholders in the Lismore region to make sure

changes meet the needs of the community,” Mr Toole said.

“These changes are designed to deliver better connections to community centres such as

Lismore Base Hospital, TAFE, Southern Cross University and industrial areas of North and

South Lismore.

“Our Regional Cities program is about improving transport connectivity to support the growth

of regional communities, and builds upon our vision to help make public transport a first-

choice option for people living in the regions.”

Northern Rivers’ based Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said local customers were already benefiting from extended service hours and new weekend services, including additional Saturday trips in the early evening on the 688 “Late Nighter” service travelling from Goonellabah to Lismore.

“There are also new Sunday trips to and from the Lismore CBD, Southern Cross University,

Goonellabah shops, Lismore Hospital, Lismore Heights and East Lismore,” Mr Franklin said.

“The NSW Government has done a great job to boost the number of bus services for locals

here in Lismore under plans to build a stronger public transport offering across regional parts

of the state.

“Whether they are travelling for work, leisure, study, or to visit loved ones, these services

mean local customers have more choice in when they travel.”

Updated information is available to plan your trip at https://transportnsw.info/.Information

about the new bus timetable across Lismore, school services and fares is available on the

operator’s webpage. For more information about the 16 Regional Cities Services

Improvement Program visit www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/programs/16-regional-cities-

program.

59 additional weekly services.

Route 682: Lismore to Goonellabah via Southern Cross University:

Better connections with the services to North and South Lismore on weekdays

Additional trip on weekday evenings

Additional trip on Saturday midday

Additional trips on Saturday afternoons until 5.30pm

New trips on Sundays from 8.30am to 5pm

Route 683: Lismore to Lismore Heights via Southern Cross University:

Additional trip on weekday early mornings with connection to North and South

Lismore

Additional trip on Saturday mornings

Additional trips on Saturday afternoons until 5pm

New trips on Sundays from 9am to 4pm

Route 684: Lismore to South Lismore via East Lismore:

Extension of early morning trip to commence from Lismore Hospital

Additional trips to the industrial area in north and south Lismore on weekday

afternoons

Additional trips on Saturdays until 5pm

Route 685: Lismore to Goonellabah via Lismore Base Hospital & Lismore Heights:

Better connections with the services to North and South Lismore on weekdays

Additional trip on weekday evenings

Additional trip on Saturday midday

Additional trips on Saturday afternoons until 4pm

Route 688 (Late-Nighter)