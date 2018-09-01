Menu
Login
Destinations

$59 FLIGHTS: Fly Bali, Melbourne, Sydney and more for cheap

1st Sep 2018 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM

A MAJOR airline has launched its spring sale today offering cheap flights out of the Sunshine Coast.

Jetstar is serving up $59 flights from the Sunshine Coast Airport to Sydney, $78 to Melbourne and $78 to Adelaide.

The sale also caters to those looking to venture to a more exotic location, with $288 flights to Bali via Sydney.

You better get in quick though, with the hot spring offer ending on Tuesday, September 4.

Check out the full list of fares a book a flight here.

Related Items

cheap flights editors picks flights holidays jetstar travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    News Local artist's latest large scale public exhibition set to bring focus on asylum seekers

    Cowardly attack on home

    Cowardly attack on home

    News Ballina woman's pleas for information

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Environment Echidna breeding season is approaching

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    Local Partners