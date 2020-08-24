51 PHOTOS: All the action from Lismore Kart Club race meet

KARTERS of all ages took to the track for Lismore Kart Club's August race meeting.
The club hosted its annual Hot Shots competition at its track at the Lismore Showground.
RESULTS:
Novices: 1 Travis Dhu, 2 Charlie Hogan, 3 Riley Grande
Rookies: 1 Kayden Thompson, 2 Jake Santin, 3 Kobi Preston
Junior Performance: 1 Braith Santin, 2 Jakoc Scott, 3 Aleksey Krylov
Senior Light: 1 Warren Dhu, 2 Trent Dhu, 3 Steve Bryant
Senior Classic: 1 Curt Nommensen, 2 Dean Nommensen, 3 Dmitri Nommensen
TAG 125: 1 Elliott Thompson, 2 Martin Hollings, 3 Nigel Everest
TAG Restricted Light: 1 Shane Peterson, 2 Cameron Peterson, 3 Simone Bisgrove
TAG Restricted Heavy: 1 Brett Shailes, 2 Bradley Schneider, 3 Matthew Wright.