50m wall of fire: Apocalyptic footage of horrific road smash

Dramatic footage of the moments after a fiery Bruce Highway truck crash shows first responders confronted with a terrifying 50m 'wall of flames' and an injured truckie lying stricken on the ground perilously close to danger.

Police officers and witnesses can be seen using a makeshift stretcher to carry the man to safety before loading him into a 4WD with an officer saying, "you'll be right mate, you're going to make it."

The shocking smash between three trucks and a ute on the Bruce Highway at Gindoran near Miriam Vale on Wednesday night caused a 50m firewall with emergency services facing an apocalyptic scene as they helped two men with serious injuries.

First responders can be seen carrying an injured truck from the fire. Photo: QPS

Police have launched a new appeal looking for witnesses to the crash which happened at 11.15pm.

The footage, released by Queensland Police today, shows emergency services arriving at the scene of a huge fire and crash while smoked poured through the air.

A police officer filming the scene on his body cam was desperately trying to help one of the injured men as the fire moved closer.

"We need to get further away from this truck, we're going to have move you okay," he said to the bloodied man.

Officers and a bystander carried the man away from the fire with an officer saying, "you'll be right mate, you're going to make it."

Footage from a fiery truck crash at Miriam Vale where first responders arrived to a 50m wall of flames. Photo: QPS

They put him in a 4WD to get him away from the out of control flames.

Police have praised the actions of motorists for providing first aid to those injured.

Police say the crash was caused by heavy fog, when a Ford Ranger ute with a caravan was heading north and slowed, however part of the trailer remained the northbound lane.

A prime mover towing two semi-trailers travelling in the same direction crashed into the ute and caravan.

A second prime mover towing two semi-trailers smashed into the rear of the truck after hitting the heavy fog.

A third prime mover towing two semi-trailers, also travelling north, hit the rear of the second truck causing them both to catch fire.

The flames created a huge glow in the distance. Photo: QPS

Two of the truck drivers, a 42-year-old man and 54-year-old man, remain in hospital receiving treatment to a number of injuries including burns.

As a result the Bruce Highway was closed for 18 hours, with another crash occurring at 8am on Thursday morning.

Originally published as 50m wall of fire: Apocalyptic footage of Bruce Hwy smash