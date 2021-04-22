$50m custom-built brewery planned for Northern Rivers

“It was brutal.”

A year ago, on March 23, Stone & Wood co-founder Ross Jurisich was trying to work out how he was going to make ends meet without cutting a fifth of his workforce when they lost 70 per cent of their volume overnight.

Now he can barely keep up demand for the beers, especially the ever popular Pacific Ale.

That’s why the brand has announced a new $50m+ brewery to be built just around the corner from the current Murwillumbah facility.

Inside the Stone & Wood Brewery at Murwillumbah.

“Back when we started in 2008 I never thought we’d be standing here with the prospect of spending $50 million,” Mr Jurisich said.



The construction phase will create more than 40 jobs while the new brewery will support 150 ongoing jobs, with room to expand.

Following the two-year construction phase the 200 hectolitre fully automated brew house will have increased fermentation capacity, have a high-speed bottling line, high-speed processing and increased warehousing space.

“We can’t meet demand at the moment,” Mr Jurisich said.

“This new facility allows us to do that.

“So we’ll be putting on sales people from one end of the country to help facilitate the rollout of a whole lot more beer from the Northern Rivers.”

As it stands, Stone & Wood produces 17 million litres of product each year, however with the new site there will be at least 25 million litres produced with room for more.

For customers it means a brand new tap room with views of Mt Warning and new varieties are also on the books.

“The environment we operate in is changing before our eyes from seltzer to beer to ciders to non-alcoholic beer – it’s moving and changing very, very quickly,” Mr Jurisich said.

“The great thing about this site is it will give us the flexibility to work across a whole range of different beverages.

“We would like to continue to take advantage of the lager category – our Green Coast lager named after this beautiful green coast may have a brother and sister down the track.”

Plans for new stone & wood brewery at Murwillumbah.

The investment also means increased export into international markets where they already sell to Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

However their product is still sold within a three hour radius of the brewery.

“We are a Northern Rivers business and we want to contribute to the community that has helped us deliver a business and employee and retain 150 people,” Mr Jurisich said.

It‘s a massive step up from March 23, 2020 where each staff member took a 20 per cent pay cut which the business was fortunately about to recoup and repay their workers.

“We managed to climb back up to 50 per cent (volume productions) for the three months the pubs were closed,” Mr Jurisich said.

“As pubs and bars and restaurants started to open up again we were arguably caught a bit flat-footed because you can’t just turn a tap on and have beer come out immediate – it’s a three week process.

“It was brutal for us.

“It’s just fortunate to be in a position 12 months later where we’ve climbed back out of that and we can announce a new brewery.”

Although the business is still working out how to gain the capital needed for the construction Member for Richmond Justine Elliot was keen to advocate the business for federal government grants.

Member for Richmond Justine Elliot.

“I would really like to see the federal government investing in businesses like this and I intend on working on that and working with Stone & Wood,” Ms Elliot said.

“Because this is such a great addition to what they already have here and in Byron Bay on what is such an iconic beer.”

Tweed Shire Mayor Chris Cherry has also thrown her support behind the brand and is eager to see the labels change to say they’re brewed in Tweed.

“We’ll hopefully have it one day on the label that it is brewed here in the Tweed.

“I think that’s the important thing that local connection, they support local transporters to transport their products everywhere, they’ve got local suppliers, they’ve got Australian made products in terms of their bottle ware and labelling.

“It’s incredibly important in today’s industry that they didn‘t choose to just get overseas products.”

Upon the new facility opening the standing one will turn into a storage and logistics site.

The council is still awaiting the development application however due to the size of the project the application will be assessed by the state government for approval.

