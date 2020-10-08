Menu
Police issued infringements to establishments in Lismore and Ballina over the weekend.
$5000 fines for venues in Lismore and Ballina

Adam Daunt
7th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A LICENSED premises in Lismore and one in Ballina are among the eight infringements issued by police over the weekend.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended a licensed premises on Keen Street, Lismore about 7.50pm on Saturday and issued a $5000 PIN for failing to effectively implement a COVID-19 Safety Plan 2020.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District attended a licensed premises on Brighton Street, East Ballina about 7.30pm on Sunday, and issued a $5000 PIN for failing to adhere to venue operation laws. Police will allege no provisions were being made to effect proper social distancing within the establishment.

Six other venues in New South Wales also received infringements for failing to adhere to COVID-19 requirements.

In addition to the venue infringements, two people were also charged by police for trying to enter NSW without a valid permit. The two occupants were stopped by police 11am on October 3 for allegedly trying to avoid a border checkpoint. They were issued with $1000 PINS after being issued warnings the previous day for attempting to enter NSW without a valid permit.

About 9.15pm the same day, the men allegedly tried to enter NSW again through a checkpoint at Hayden Bog and Lower Bendoc roads and received field court notices for trying to enter NSW a third time without a valid permit.

