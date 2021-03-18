50 potholes in 10m: Is this Lismore’s worst street?

The persistent rainy weather has caused an explosion of potholes around the region, but one quiet residential street looks particularly worse for wear.

Bright Street in East Lismore was brought to our attention by local resident Craig Greaves, who commented on our Facebook call-out for people to nominate the Northern Rivers' worst potholes.

"Fifty potholes in 10 metres," he wrote.

"I lost my dog in one."

When The Northern Star went to take a look, we did a count and agreed there were at least 50 potholes ‒ probably more since Mr Greaves wrote his comment ‒ in a very short section of road near the intersection with First Avenue.

Some of the potholes in Bright Street, East Lismore.

In fact, the whole stretch of Bright Street from First Avenue to Dibbs Street is riddled with potholes, although it improves east of Dibbs Street.

Cars are forced to weave their way around the hazards, while any oncoming vehicles have to wait their turn.

But it's not the only pothole hotspot on the Northern Rivers.

Here's a list of other danger zones as nominated by our Facebook readers. Know of any others? Email us at northernstar@news.com.au and we'll add them to the list.

A large potholes on the Northern Rivers. Photo contributed by Doc Bolch.

13 pothole hot spots

●Lynne Schrader: "One is getting bigger everyday near the pedestrian island at Lismore Heights on Ballina Road. Used to be able to dodge it, but not now."

●Carmel Hyde: "Wyrallah Road, Woodburn end, and Bank Street, North Woodburn."

●Melanie Drew: "Dunoon Road at the showgrounds. There is no way of avoiding the potholes without crossing onto the wrong side of the road. Tyre-ruining potholes, or head on? I don't want either."

●Andrew Tonks: "Leycester Rd. It's great they filled in some holes for two days, however it needs another two days to fill the other 100 holes they missed. Please come back."

●Jenni Nixon: "Woodlawn Road from where the train viaduct used to be to Woodlawn school."

●Denise Whitney: "Mountain Top Road (Nimbin side) between RH Smith Road and Lodge Road Mountain Top. School bus travels it four times a day."

●John Graham: "Bentley Road, Tullera is absolutely ridiculous."

●Fiona Berry: "Grace Road, Bexhill."

●Kelly-jo Mcauley: "Between Urbenville and Woodenbong, Clarence Way."

●Bernie Delaney: "Try driving from Union St/Ballina Road roundabout to the Winsome Hotel. It's so bumpy it shook my teeth out."

●Angela Rapmund: "McKenzie Street and Crescent Street."

●Khay Dixon: "James Gibson Road."

●Johnny Wyrsch: "Tooheys Mill Rd in Nashua."