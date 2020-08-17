50 GAMES: Lismore Swans star marks huge achievement

FIFTY FABULOUS: Lismore Swan's women's team donned scarlet capes to celebrate acting captain Georgie Morris who played her 50th match on Saturday. Photo: Alison Paterson

SPORTING scarlet capes with a ‘G’ on the back, the Lismore Swans celebrated Georgie Morris’ 50th game on Saturday afternoon.

For any footy player, making the half-century match milestone is a huge achievement and Morris, 23, is the first female Australian rules player at the Lismore Swans and only the second in the AFLQ Northern Rivers Women’s Competition to hit this mark.

Morris stepped up from her usual role as Swans vice-captain to captain the match against the Ballina Bombers at Oakes Oval.

The right-footer was excited as any kid ahead of their first game.

In the team huddle before the first siren, Morris gave an emotional vote of thanks to her teammates.

Morris said she started training in 2016, “when we did not have a women’s team”.

“I was 19 and since we stared I have been lucky enough to play in two winning premiership sides,” she said.

Morris said the back-to-back wins, which saw Lismore sweep the 2018 and 2019 competitions, were a high she will never forget.

And she’s determined to help her squad make it back to those dizzying heights.

“I’ll be playing probably in centre half-back,” she said.

“What I love most about the game is the tackling.”

The high school PE and mathematics teacher said playing one game and attending two training sessions a week were the highlights in her life.

“I love about the game I love the footy the women in our team are sensational,” she said.

“Australian rules is a really fun sport and it’s good to be able to be breaking the stereotypes.”

She said the team’s core group is great.

“We are super-supportive and we welcome ne members and help them develop their skills.

“My old coach Carl Merrison texted me a message of congratulations and our current coach Dutchie (Shawn Holland) and assistant coach to Salvatore Scholl have been terrific.”

Even though the Swans took a shellacking by the Bobers who soundly defeated them 0.1-1 to 7.10.-52, couldn't take a shine from this milestone.