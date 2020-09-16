5 things you need to know about the new bypass

The new Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell Bypass

The new Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell Bypass

HERE are five things you need to know about the new Broadwater, Wardell and Woodburn bypass.

1) When is it open to the public?

The much-awaited bypass was officially opened at a press conference last week which saw Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in attendance alongside Page MP Kevin Hogan and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

The bypass will be open to the public in two weeks, in time for the school holidays.

2) What's the situation?

This bypass upgrade is part of the longstanding Woolgoolga to Ballina project.

The bypass is the largest section of motorway open to traffic before the duplication of the Pacific Highway between Hexham and the Queensland border later this year.

3) What happens to Broadwater, Wardell and Woodburn?

There were always going to be concerns about the impacts of the bypass on the towns of Wardell, Woodburn and Broadwater.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said that he believes the bypass will prove beneficial to the towns in question.

"Fewer trucks through Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell is good news for the community in those towns, but bypassed town signage will still encourage motorists to stop, visit and support their local economies," Mr Hogan said.

4) What are the benefits of the bypass?

The bypass has three primary aims: to reduce fatalities, improve travel time for motorists and reduce trucks in those towns.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said one of the main benefits is the reduced traffic during peak holiday seasons.

"This section is critical as it will alleviate what was a persistent traffic bottleneck around Woodburn during the peak holiday season," he said.

5) What still needs to be done?

With this bypass officially open, 131 of the planned 155km of the Woolgoolga to Ballina project is open and ready for public use.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said there were still works ongoing with the project that the public should be aware of.

"Transport NSW is working hard to open the remaining 15km between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn to the south, so motorists are asked to please remain aware of the changed traffic conditions," he said.