5 places to spot a celebrity in Byron Bay

Some of the celebrities who have been spotted around Byron Bay.

HOLLYWOOD celebrities are increasingly discovering the charms of Byron Bay, and are either swapping the glitter of Tinseltown for the bohemian lifestyle, or dropping by for a little bit of Northern Rivers-style chill.

But for the ordinary folk, wishing to catch a glimpse of the beautiful people, where are they most likely be spotted?

Well, we've compiled a handy little celeb-spotting list for you.

Margot Robbie with friends at Byron Bay

1. Treehouse on Belongil

Many a celeb has been spotted enjoying a wood-fired pizza, or a holiday margarita or two, at this laid back cafe.

A popular haunt of the Hemsworths, and their tribe of fellow beautiful people - Hollywood superstar Matt Damon and clan and Miley Cyrus (before we stopped loving her), - High School Musical star Zac Efron, and homegrown star Margot Robbie have all enjoyed the hospitality at this cool joint.

2. Doma

Taking a seat at Doma in Federal will give you the opportunity to spot a Hollywood star, but you might also find a rock star of two chowing down on some sushi.

Rocking Horse Studios is located just up the road and it seems even rock gods get hungry sometimes.

Natalie Portman who is in the country to film the latest in the Thor franchise, has dropped by for some tasty Japanese cuisine recently.

Actor Chris Hemsworth spotted filming at Doma Cafe in Federal. Picture Susanna Freymark

The Hemsworths, members of Sticky Fingers, as well as Childish Gambino, Alicia Silverstone, James Reyne and Don Walker have all been spotted at the cafe in the hills.

Parkway Drive hail from Byron Bay. Ben Gordon, Luke Kilpatrick, Winston McCall, Jai O’Connor and Jeff Ling. Picture: Supplied.

3. The Byron Bay General Store

This one is co-owned by a bona fide rock god, a homegrown one at that - Ben Gordon, drummer from Parkway Drive, bought Macs Milk Bar in 2017 with Phil Taylor, he said at the time he wanted to save the slice of his childhood from development.

Zac Efron has been staying in Byron Bay. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz6IuYQFgDf/?hl=en

It is also the place where a real life romance blossomed, straight from the pages of a Hollywood script - with waitress Vanessa Valladares reportedly catching the eye of Zac Efron in July.

Chris Hemsworth is seen surfing and relaxing at the beach in Byron Bay. (Photo by Matrix/GC Images)

4. The Pass

The Hemsworths are regular visitors to The Pass, and seem to take the opportunity to show off its beauty to friends when they visit. It is an added bonus when those friends include Matt Damon and his family.

5. Raes on Wategos

While you may not get the opportunity to mingle openly with the stars at this boutique hotel, it certainly has had a famous name or two grace its luxurious suites.

Think the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards, Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise, Lenny Kravitz with then-girlfriend Nicole Kidman in tow, supermodel Elle Macpherson, and movie star Kate Winslet.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Pink and Sir Richard Branson have also reportedly enjoyed a stay near one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Alongside a raft of stars who now call The Bay home, at least three feature productions being filmed around Byron Bay are bringing even more famous faces to town.

Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers TV series brings actors Luke Evans (Clash of the Titans), Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids), Melvin Gregg (Finding the Way Back), Asher Keddie (Offspring) and Samara Weaving (Home And Away) to town.

Stan's production Eden stars actors Sophie Wilde and BeBe Bettencourt, alongside Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), Cassandra Sorrell (The Ugliest Duckling), Claude Jabbour (Stateless), Alexandria Steffensen (Happy Feet), Christopher James Baker (Ozark) and Samuel Johnson (Molly) are part of Eden's cast.

Bosch & Rockit is also being filmed in the region, and stars older Hemsworth brother Luke.

It also stars Leeanna Walsman) Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones), Michael Sheasby (Hacksaw Ridge), and Martin Sacks (Underbelly).