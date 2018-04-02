5 people rescued by water crews after cars swept into creek

A GROUP of people had a close call in flood waters last night after the cars they were in were swept into a creek north of Yeppoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Kelly's Landing Rd at 7.55pm Sunday night to reports of vehicles sinking.
A spokesperson from QAS said three vehicles were swept into a creek at the isolated spot 22km north of Yeppoon.
Five people were rescued from the vehicles by Swift Water Rescue crews.
None of the people involved were taken to hospital.
