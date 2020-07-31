5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

THE Northern Rivers has a strong culture in the craft brewing industry, whether that is polishing some craft beers off after knock off or producing craft beverages. Here's five Northern Rivers brands that you need to know.

Stone and Wood (Byron Bay)

Stone and Wood is one of the biggest independent brewing labels in Australia and their humble origin story begins in Byron Bay.

Housed in a stunning brewery/restaurant space in the Byron industrial area, Stone and Wood have a real commitment to giving back to the local community.

With a range from the award-winning pacific ale to dark stone beer, Stone and Wood has a huge range and renowned tours of their Byron Bay location.

Seven Miles Brewing

Located in Ballina, Seven Mile Brewing is a family owned and operated craft brewing company with a strong reputation.

Producing a core range of around nine beers plus a couple of seasonal offerings, Seven Mile has a wide range which has proved popular with punters.

Wandana Brewing Co.

Proudly claiming the title of Mullumbimby's first brewery, Wandana Brewing Co has a rising reputation on the craft beer scene.

With beers brewed in the Northern Rivers and a beer garden which is dog and family friendly, Wandana is living up to it's 'good vibes' mantra.

Wandana Brews a wide range of beverages from summer ales to pacific pilsners and dark stouts.

Ventura Brewing.

Hailing from Murwillumbah, Ventura Brewing is a departure from craft beers as it specialises in artisanal hard kombucha.

With unique flavours including elderflower and cucumber, hibiscus and rosemary, these alcoholic kombucha's are taking the genre to new areas.

Two Mates Brewing

While Two Mates Brewing is not officially open yet, business partners Grant Smith and Andrew Newton are hoping to launch the Lismore based brand in December this year.

The brand is determined to be community driven but is looking at providing everything from pilsners and ales to ginger beers and kombucha depending on consumer demand.

The former Olympian previously spoke to the Northern Star about his plans for the company.

