Scuba diver exploring the Julian Rocks dive site, Byron Bay.
Scuba diver exploring the Julian Rocks dive site, Byron Bay.
5 Northern Rivers attractions offered to NSW visitors

Javier Encalada
3rd Jun 2020 12:00 PM
FIVE Northern Rivers attractions have been touted as a must-see by visitors from within NSW.

A new list, launched on visitnsw.com, the 213 Ways to Reboot 2020 in NSW, includes five experiences:

They are:

1. Diving at Julian Rocks in Byron Bay, as it rivals the Great Barrier Reef with its underwater experiences.

Scuba diver Loren Mariani takes a photo of himself observing turtles eating jellyfish at Julian Rocks off Byron Bay.
Scuba diver Loren Mariani takes a photo of himself observing turtles eating jellyfish at Julian Rocks off Byron Bay.

2. Set within a stunning 18-hectare rainforest, the Byron at Byron is presented as an iconic luxury getaway.

The pool at Byron at Byron Resort.
The pool at Byron at Byron Resort.

3. See the sunrise from Australia’s most easterly point, Cape Byron.

LIGHTHOUSE WISHLIST. Cape Byron, NSW, Australia.
LIGHTHOUSE WISHLIST. Cape Byron, NSW, Australia.

4. Brunswick Heads’ Fleet restaurant, the intimate 14-seater, two-chefs-hatted restaurant, is also described as a must-visit for locals and travellers alike.

Fleet restaurant.
Fleet restaurant.

5. Go foraging with Peter Hardwick before enjoying lunch at Harvest Restaurant in Newrybar.

Chef Bret Cameron from Harvest restaurant at Newrybar, outside of Byron Bay. Supplied
Chef Bret Cameron from Harvest restaurant at Newrybar, outside of Byron Bay. Supplied

Supporting the latest phase of the NSW Government’s tourism recovery campaign, Now’s

The Time to Love NSW, the list depicts an array of diverse experiences across the state, said Destination NSW’s chief executive, Steve Cox.

“The end of travel restrictions in NSW signals the start of an important new chapter for us to

get out there and love NSW once again, to visit as many of the incredible towns, sights and

experiences that the state offers,” he said.

Mr Cox said 213 Ways to Reboot NSW in 2020 was also a source of information and inspiration for locals planning to travel within NSW.

“Whether it is sailing on Sydney Harbour, hiking through the Blue Mountains, surfing in

Byron Bay, diving with marine life on the south coast, or drinking an award-winning drop

from one of our 14 wine regions, people come from all over the world in search of

the awe-inspiring adventures that are available to us right now in NSW,” he said.

More than 102 NSW destinations, 131 operators, 37 hotels and other accommodations, 28

national parks, 19 animal encounters and more, feature as part of the list.

