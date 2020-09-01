5 Northern Rivers areas named in fire season hot spots

FIRE SEASON: Local conditions have seen the RFS declare 27 areas early for the NSW Bush Fire Danger Period. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

FIVE Northern Rivers hot spots have been named as part of an additional 21 local government areas added to the NSW Bush Fire Danger Period.

The Rural Fire Service announced an additional 21 areas ‒ including Ballina, Byron, Lismore, Tweed, Richmond Valley and Kyogle ‒ that will begin the bush fire season on September 1, 2020 due to local conditions.

“Increased grass growth due to recent rain could prove problematic over coming weeks and months, particularly in these areas starting their danger period,” NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said.

“Land holders and firefighters have reported increased grass growth, particularly west of the divide.

“Once dry and cured this will bring an unwelcome threat of grass fires.”

While the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period in NSW commences on 1 October each year, it’s adjusted based on local conditions.

Anyone wishing to light a fire during the Bush Fire Danger Period must obtain a permit from their local fire authority.

“Permits, which are free to obtain, ensure that fire is used safely and to minimise the danger to landholders, their property and the community,” Commissioner Rogers said.

“While hazard reductions burns are an important part of preparations, landholders need to be extremely careful, never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, make sure you call triple-0 (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond and minimise the damage.”

Homeowners should prepare for the fire season and avoid complacency despite the Bureau forecasting a wet start to the fire season.

“Update your bush fire survival plan and have the conversation with your family about what you will do during a fire, including where you’ll go, what you’ll take and what you’ll do with animals,” he said.

More information at www.myfireplan.com.au or for information about permits and fire danger ratings go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

The 21 Local Government Areas commencing their Bush Fire Danger Period 1 September 2020: